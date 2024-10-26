Cerca nel sito
 
North Korea: Vietnamese delegation visits National Liberation War Victory Museum

October 26, 2024_ A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, led by Vice Minister Nguyen Minh Vu, visited the National Liberation War Victory Museum in Pyongyang. During the visit, members of the delegation listened to explanations of the historical achievements of leader Kim Il-sung and the heroic struggle of past generations for the dignity and sovereignty of the motherland. The head of the delegation left a note of appreciation in the guestbook. In addition, the delegation also visited the Kim Jong-suk Textile Factory and the Korea-Vietnam Friendship Kindergarten. The source of this information is kcna.kp. The visit highlights the historical and cultural ties between North Korea and Vietnam, two nations that share experiences of fighting for independence.

National Liberation War Victory Museum in Pyongyang Vietnam visit highlights diodo luminoso
