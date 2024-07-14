July 14, 2024_ Officials, workers and members of the women's union in Phyongsong, North Korea voluntarily decided to work in theaters to implement the Workers' Party of Korea's policy on regional development. Officials of the city people's committee and agricultural management committee, together with leaders of workers' organizations, chose to work in raw material bases. Many of the city's housewives joined a forestry station in Evodia daniellii Benn, while over one hundred members of the women's union and other citizens headed to raw material bases for food factories and other regional industries. A meeting was held on Wednesday to congratulate the volunteers, attended by Han Kum Chol, chief secretary of the Phyongsong City Committee of the WPK, and other officials. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. At the end of the meeting, citizens said goodbye to the volunteers leaving for their assignments.