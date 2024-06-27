North Korea: Women's meeting to commemorate the fight against US imperialism

June 27, 2024_ On June 24, officials and members of the North Korean Women's Union gathered at the Sinchon Museum to vow revenge against the US imperialists ahead of June 25, the Day of Struggle against US Imperialism. The meeting was attended by Pak Thae Sop, secretary of the South Hwanghae Provincial Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, officials from the Pyongyang and provincial women's union, and members of the Sinchon county union. During the event, speakers described the Korean War as a war of aggression premeditated by US imperialists, who killed many Koreans in a cruel and barbaric manner. They urged preparation for a sacred war to annihilate the aggressors in case of a new conflict. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. The meeting highlighted the importance of consolidating North Korea's revolutionary and class positions, demonstrating the revolutionary spirit of Korean women in the context of socialist development.