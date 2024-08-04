Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
North Korea: Work organizations mobilized to support victims of natural disasters

04 agosto 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
04 August 2024_ Labor organizations in North Korea have actively mobilized to stabilize the living conditions of people affected by natural disasters. Members of the Youth League and other youth groups are providing material and moral support to the affected communities, responding to the Party's call. Several factories and institutions, such as the Pyongyang 326 General Factory and the Ryuwon Shoe Factory, contributed resources to help the victims. Furthermore, over 100,000 workers and union members participated in these support initiatives, demonstrating a strong spirit of solidarity. The news was reported by kcna.kp. The organizations involved, such as the Central Committee of the Youth League, are fundamental to the support of social policies and the well-being of the North Korean population.

