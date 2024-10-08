North Korea: Workers' Party Strengthens Its Socialist Leadership

October 08, 2024_ The Workers' Party of North Korea has declared itself stronger and more determined to lead socialism despite the current challenges. Under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, the party has stepped up efforts to consolidate its leadership and its role in the country's progress. In a recent speech, Kim stressed the importance of keeping the doctrine of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il alive as the foundation of his ideology. The party also highlighted the need to strengthen grassroots organizations to ensure effective implementation of its policies. The news was reported by kcna.kp, the official news agency of North Korea. The Workers' Party, founded in 1945, is the country's leading political party and plays a crucial role in directing the nation.