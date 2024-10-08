Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Workers' Party Strengthens Its Socialist Leadership

October 08, 2024_ The Workers' Party of North Korea has declared itself stronger and more determined to lead socialism despite the current...

North Korea: Workers' Party Strengthens Its Socialist Leadership
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 08, 2024_ The Workers' Party of North Korea has declared itself stronger and more determined to lead socialism despite the current challenges. Under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, the party has stepped up efforts to consolidate its leadership and its role in the country's progress. In a recent speech, Kim stressed the importance of keeping the doctrine of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il alive as the foundation of his ideology. The party also highlighted the need to strengthen grassroots organizations to ensure effective implementation of its policies. The news was reported by kcna.kp, the official news agency of North Korea. The Workers' Party, founded in 1945, is the country's leading political party and plays a crucial role in directing the nation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the party has stepped up efforts to leadership of Strengthens Its Socialist personaggio
Vedi anche
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza