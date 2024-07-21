Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Worsening air pollution

July 20, 2024_ Air pollution in North Korea is worsening, causing public health and environmental concerns. Local authorities are trying to address...

21 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
July 20, 2024_ Air pollution in North Korea is worsening, causing public health and environmental concerns. Local authorities are trying to address the problem through emission control measures and the promotion of green practices. However, the situation remains critical, with pollution levels often exceeding safety limits. Experts warn that without more incisive interventions, the consequences could be serious for the population and the ecosystem. This was reported by the website pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The authorities are also raising awareness among the population of the importance of reducing emissions and adopting more sustainable behaviors.

