August 11, 2024_ The Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) reiterated its commitment to fulfilling the wishes and aspirations of the North Korean people. During a recent meeting, party leaders discussed strategies to improve living conditions and promote the well-being of the people. The WPK stressed the importance of a government that listens and responds to the needs of citizens, thus strengthening trust in the party. This approach aims to strengthen the bond between the government and the people, promoting a more cohesive and prosperous society. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The WPK, founded in 1945, is the dominant political party in North Korea and plays a crucial role in the direction of the country.