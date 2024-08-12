Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
North Korea: WPK pledges to fulfill people's wishes

August 11, 2024_ The Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) reiterated its commitment to fulfilling the wishes and aspirations of the North Korean people....

North Korea: WPK pledges to fulfill people's wishes
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ The Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) reiterated its commitment to fulfilling the wishes and aspirations of the North Korean people. During a recent meeting, party leaders discussed strategies to improve living conditions and promote the well-being of the people. The WPK stressed the importance of a government that listens and responds to the needs of citizens, thus strengthening trust in the party. This approach aims to strengthen the bond between the government and the people, promoting a more cohesive and prosperous society. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The WPK, founded in 1945, is the dominant political party in North Korea and plays a crucial role in the direction of the country.

