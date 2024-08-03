Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
North Korea: WPK Politburo emergency meeting to address current challenges

02 August 2024_ An expanded emergency meeting of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) was held to discuss the...

03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
02 August 2024_ An expanded emergency meeting of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) was held to discuss the country's current economic and political challenges. During the meeting, members analyzed the measures necessary to ensure the stability and progress of the nation, underlining the importance of internal unity. The need to strengthen economic and social policies to address current difficulties was highlighted. The meeting also reiterated the WPK's commitment to leading the country towards a prosperous future. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The WPK Politburo is the party's main decision-making body, responsible for planning and implementing national policies.

