North Korea: Youth Day Celebrations With Government Support

August 30, 2024_ North Korea's youth celebrated Youth Day with festive events and active support from the government. Workers' Party officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, visited various workplaces and institutions to congratulate young people who are working to rebuild and develop the country. During the celebrations, artistic performances and sports competitions were organized, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity. The authorities encouraged young people to devote their time to the prosperity of the nation and the well-being of the people. The news was reported by kcna.kp. The celebrations also included the participation of youth groups active in development projects and scientific research.