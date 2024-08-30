Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Youth Day Celebrations With Government Support

August 30, 2024_ North Korea's youth celebrated Youth Day with festive events and active support from the government. Workers' Party officials,...

North Korea: Youth Day Celebrations With Government Support
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ North Korea's youth celebrated Youth Day with festive events and active support from the government. Workers' Party officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, visited various workplaces and institutions to congratulate young people who are working to rebuild and develop the country. During the celebrations, artistic performances and sports competitions were organized, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity. The authorities encouraged young people to devote their time to the prosperity of the nation and the well-being of the people. The news was reported by kcna.kp. The celebrations also included the participation of youth groups active in development projects and scientific research.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
are working working funzionamento working to rebuild
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza