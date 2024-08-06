Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Youth initiatives for post-disaster reconstruction

06 August 2024_ North Korea has launched a series of youth meetings in Pyongyang and other provinces to mobilize young people to rebuild areas...

North Korea: Youth initiatives for post-disaster reconstruction
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ North Korea has launched a series of youth meetings in Pyongyang and other provinces to mobilize young people to rebuild areas affected by recent disasters. During these events, participants expressed their commitment to responding to leader Kim Jong Un's call, underlining the importance of their active participation. Young people showed their determination to contribute to the reconstruction, promising to build new homes for those affected. The initiatives saw the participation of officials and students, who signed a list of volunteers for the cause. The news was reported by kcna.kp, North Korea's official news agency. These events reflect the importance the North Korean government places on youth mobilization in crisis situations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Kim Jong Un's call North Korea's official news agency P'yongyang youth meetings in Pyongyang
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza