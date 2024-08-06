North Korea: Youth initiatives for post-disaster reconstruction

06 August 2024_ North Korea has launched a series of youth meetings in Pyongyang and other provinces to mobilize young people to rebuild areas affected by recent disasters. During these events, participants expressed their commitment to responding to leader Kim Jong Un's call, underlining the importance of their active participation. Young people showed their determination to contribute to the reconstruction, promising to build new homes for those affected. The initiatives saw the participation of officials and students, who signed a list of volunteers for the cause. The news was reported by kcna.kp, North Korea's official news agency. These events reflect the importance the North Korean government places on youth mobilization in crisis situations.