Pakistan: 26th Constitutional Amendment Approved, PM Expresses Satisfaction

October 21, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment, stressing that it was done for the national good. He praised the federal cabinet’s decision as a major achievement for the development and progress of Pakistan. Sharif reiterated the government’s commitment to public welfare and constitutional integrity, vowing to continue working for the stability of the country. Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also celebrated the event, calling it a significant day. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk. The amendment aims to ensure greater transparency and merit in judicial appointments, a crucial issue for Pakistan’s political future.