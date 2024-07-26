Pakistan: 39 PTI legislators reappointed after Supreme Court ruling

July 26, 2024_ The Election Commission of Pakistan has officially notified 39 Members of National Assembly (MNAs) as legislators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following a Supreme Court ruling. The decision, issued on July 12, declared the PTI eligible to receive reserved seats for women and non-Muslims, thus restoring its presence in the legislative assembly. Despite an 8-5 vote split, all 13 judges agreed that the PTI is a parliamentary party, confirming the affiliation of 39 of the 80 listed MNAs. The Commission has also asked other PTI candidates to submit declarations of affiliation within 15 days, as reported by Pakistan Today. This decision marks a major victory for the PTI, a political party founded by Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan.