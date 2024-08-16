Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
Pakistan: $5 Billion Opportunity for Textile Sector from Bangladesh Crisis

Pakistan: $5 Billion Opportunity for Textile Sector from Bangladesh Crisis
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ Pakistan's textile sector could get orders worth $5 billion as Western apparel brands shy away from Bangladesh due to political uncertainty. Dr Ejaz Gohar, leader of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, warned that the time to take advantage of this opportunity is limited to two weeks. He pointed out that the current energy tariffs and tax structure make Pakistan uncompetitive, suggesting a reduction in energy costs and changes in tax regulations. This was reported by brecorder.com. If Pakistan seizes this opportunity, it could create five million jobs and increase its export earnings.

