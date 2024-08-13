Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: 52 Sugar Mills Linked to Political Elite Default

August 13, 2024_ At least 52 sugar mills, owned by influential individuals linked to Pakistan’s political elite, have defaulted on loans worth Rs 23...

13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
August 13, 2024_ At least 52 sugar mills, owned by influential individuals linked to Pakistan’s political elite, have defaulted on loans worth Rs 23 billion at the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). Major defaulters include the Omni Group, close to former President Asif Ali Zardari, and the Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by the Sharif family, with debts of Rs 12 billion and Rs 6.8 billion respectively. The development has raised concerns about the possible misuse of public funds and lack of accountability in the banking sector. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. This development highlights the nexus between business and politics in Pakistan, a recurring theme in public discourse in the country.

