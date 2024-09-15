Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: $600 million commercial loan to shore up foreign exchange reserves

September 15, 2024_ Pakistan has secured a $600 million commercial loan from London’s Standard Chartered Bank, at an unprecedented 11% interest rate....

Pakistan: $600 million commercial loan to shore up foreign exchange reserves
15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ Pakistan has secured a $600 million commercial loan from London’s Standard Chartered Bank, at an unprecedented 11% interest rate. The loan is part of the government’s efforts to shore up the country’s already strained foreign exchange reserves. The high interest rate will contribute to increasing the country’s already high debt servicing costs. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has scheduled a board meeting on September 25 to review Pakistan’s progress in economic reforms. Standard Chartered Bank is a leading global financial institution, active in various banking and financial sectors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
London's Standard Chartered Bank million commercial loan Standard Chartered commercial loan
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza