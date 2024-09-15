Pakistan: $600 million commercial loan to shore up foreign exchange reserves

September 15, 2024_ Pakistan has secured a $600 million commercial loan from London’s Standard Chartered Bank, at an unprecedented 11% interest rate. The loan is part of the government’s efforts to shore up the country’s already strained foreign exchange reserves. The high interest rate will contribute to increasing the country’s already high debt servicing costs. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has scheduled a board meeting on September 25 to review Pakistan’s progress in economic reforms. Standard Chartered Bank is a leading global financial institution, active in various banking and financial sectors.