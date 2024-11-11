Pakistan: 92% of citizens consider climate change a serious problem

November 10, 2024_ A recent report by the Asian Development Bank reveals that 92% of Pakistani citizens perceive climate change as a serious problem, the highest in South Asia. However, only 42% of respondents believe that the government is taking effective measures to address the issue, the lowest in the region. The report highlights that climate change could reduce Pakistan's GDP by more than 21% by 2070, with a significant impact on agriculture and labor productivity. The source of this information is tribune.com.pk. The situation is further exacerbated by the recent floods that have hit the country, highlighting the need for urgent and coordinated action to address this crisis.