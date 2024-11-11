Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: 92% of citizens consider climate change a serious problem

November 10, 2024_ A recent report by the Asian Development Bank reveals that 92% of Pakistani citizens perceive climate change as a serious problem,...

Pakistan: 92% of citizens consider climate change a serious problem
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 10, 2024_ A recent report by the Asian Development Bank reveals that 92% of Pakistani citizens perceive climate change as a serious problem, the highest in South Asia. However, only 42% of respondents believe that the government is taking effective measures to address the issue, the lowest in the region. The report highlights that climate change could reduce Pakistan's GDP by more than 21% by 2070, with a significant impact on agriculture and labor productivity. The source of this information is tribune.com.pk. The situation is further exacerbated by the recent floods that have hit the country, highlighting the need for urgent and coordinated action to address this crisis.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
change could cent report cent report
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza