Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: A high-profile terrorist killed in an operation in Gilgit-Baltistan

July 5, 2024_ A high-profile terrorist was killed on Thursday during an intelligence-based operation in Diamer district, located in the...

Pakistan: A high-profile terrorist killed in an operation in Gilgit-Baltistan
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
July 5, 2024_ A high-profile terrorist was killed on Thursday during an intelligence-based operation in Diamer district, located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region (GB). During the operation, which lasted several hours, seven other people were injured. GB's Home Minister, Shamsher Khan, confirmed the killing of the terrorist commander, underlining the collaboration between security forces and intelligence agencies. The operation aimed to neutralize terrorist threats in the region. Pakistan Today reports it. Gilgit-Baltistan is an administrative region of Pakistan known for its mountains and strategic importance.

