Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
Pakistan: Abbasi and Ismail launch Awaam Pakistan, criticize current government

August 12, 2024_ Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail, former members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, have launched a new political party...

12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail, former members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, have launched a new political party called Awaam Pakistan, stressing the importance of respecting the Constitution to overcome the country's current crisis. During the launch event of the party's vision document, Abbasi criticized the government for its failure to address the people's pressing issues, such as education and human rights. Ismail highlighted the gap between the rich and the poor, calling for systemic reforms to ensure equitable distribution of resources. The news was reported by brecorder.com. Abbasi also raised concerns about corruption and resource capture by elites, while Ismail proposed more effective local governance to better address the needs of the people.

