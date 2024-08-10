Pakistan: Accelerating Development Projects in Karachi

August 10, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have agreed to expedite the completion of federally funded development projects in Sindh province. During a visit to Karachi, the Prime Minister held discussions with the Chief Minister and other officials regarding the ongoing projects, including the K-IV project and Karachi Circular Railway. Sharif stressed the importance of working urgently on these projects, saying that the federal issues in Karachi will be resolved while keeping the Circular Railway project intact. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, is a major economic and cultural hub, and Sindh is one of the provinces of the country, with a significant population and trade activity.