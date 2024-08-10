Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Accelerating Development Projects in Karachi

August 10, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have agreed to expedite the completion of federally funded...

Pakistan: Accelerating Development Projects in Karachi
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 10, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have agreed to expedite the completion of federally funded development projects in Sindh province. During a visit to Karachi, the Prime Minister held discussions with the Chief Minister and other officials regarding the ongoing projects, including the K-IV project and Karachi Circular Railway. Sharif stressed the importance of working urgently on these projects, saying that the federal issues in Karachi will be resolved while keeping the Circular Railway project intact. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, is a major economic and cultural hub, and Sindh is one of the provinces of the country, with a significant population and trade activity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Karachi Sind and Sindh Pakistan
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza