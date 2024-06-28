Pakistan: Accusations of discrimination against the PPP government in Karachi

June 27, 2024_ The opposition accused the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government of discrimination against Karachi, while the government defended its development projects in the province. Ali Khurshidi, opposition leader, criticized the government for never requesting budget proposals from the opposition and for not starting the K4 water project. PTI's Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi denounced the government's unrealistic claims on health and education sectors. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon urged cooperation to resolve public problems and announced initiatives such as drug testing for students. Brecorder.com reports it. The government also highlighted transportation projects and infrastructure improvements for Karachi.