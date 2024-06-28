Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Accusations of discrimination against the PPP government in Karachi

Pakistan: Accusations of discrimination against the PPP government in Karachi
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 27, 2024_ The opposition accused the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government of discrimination against Karachi, while the government defended its development projects in the province. Ali Khurshidi, opposition leader, criticized the government for never requesting budget proposals from the opposition and for not starting the K4 water project. PTI's Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi denounced the government's unrealistic claims on health and education sectors. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon urged cooperation to resolve public problems and announced initiatives such as drug testing for students. Brecorder.com reports it. The government also highlighted transportation projects and infrastructure improvements for Karachi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
water project piano transportation projects project
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza