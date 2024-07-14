Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Activist Sanam Javed rearrested immediately after release

Pakistan: Activist Sanam Javed rearrested immediately after release
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
July 13, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and social worker Sanam Javed was re-arrested by Islamabad police soon after she was released from Gujranwala Central Prison on a court order. Judge Naeem Saleem of the Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Court had ordered his release following the directions of the Lahore High Court. Three days earlier, the Lahore High Court had acquitted Javed of charges relating to the May 9 incident and ordered his release. However, the Islamabad police, in coordination with the Gujranwala police, arrested her again as soon as she came out of jail. Pakistan Today reports it. During the process of his release and subsequent re-arrest, all access routes to Gujranwala prison were closed for eight hours.

