Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
August 21, 2024_ Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated new medical departments at Karachi's Jinnah Hospital,...

Pakistan: Advanced medical wards inaugurated at Karachi's Jinnah Hospital
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated new medical departments at Karachi's Jinnah Hospital, including a 120-bed psychiatry and behavioral sciences department and a specialized stroke unit. Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stressed that these facilities are available free of cost to all Pakistanis, not just Sindh citizens. Memon highlighted the importance of CyberKnife technology for cancer treatment, which is expensive internationally, while in Sindh it is offered free of charge. This was reported by pakobserver.net. This project is a significant step for the Sindh government in providing quality healthcare and positioning the province as a hub for free advanced medical treatment.

