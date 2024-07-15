Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Agreement reached with IMF for 37-month program

Pakistan: Agreement reached with IMF for 37-month program
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 15, 2024_ After months of uncertainty, Pakistan has finally reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The agreement includes a 37-month program worth $7 billion, aimed at promoting sustainable growth and prosperity for 250 million people. Key areas of focus include tax revenue growth, energy sector reform and privatization of state-owned enterprises. The agreement requires the approval of the IMF Executive Board. tribune.com.pk reports it. The agreement aims to stabilize Pakistan's economy and improve investor confidence.

