Pakistan: Agreement with the IMF for a bailout of over 6 billion dollars

July 4, 2024_ Pakistan aims to conclude a staff-level deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout of more than $6 billion this month after meeting all of the lender's demands in its annual budget. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government has set ambitious revenue targets in the budget to win IMF approval for a loan and prevent another economic collapse, despite growing domestic anger over the new measures tax. The budget increased taxes on the salaried class, included exporters in the normal tax regime, increased the tax on petroleum to 70 rupees and imposed new taxes on the real estate sector, among other measures. Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Energy Ali Pervaiz Malik said they hope to conclude the process with the IMF in the next three to four weeks. Dailytimes.com.pk reports it. The agreement is seen as essential for the country's macroeconomic stability, although the tax reforms are considered burdensome for the local economy.