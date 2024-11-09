Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Pakistan: Agreements signed between Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports to strengthen economic cooperation
09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
November 08, 2024_ Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports have signed four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to promote cooperation in the fields of shipping, ports, logistics and infrastructure development. The agreements were signed in Islamabad at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a high-level delegation from the UAE, led by Minister of State for Foreign Trade H.H. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. The key areas of cooperation include digitalization of customs processes and development of railway and airport infrastructure. These agreements aim to improve logistics efficiency and modernize the transportation and customs sectors in Pakistan, thereby boosting trade and investment. This was reported by Pakistan Today. In addition, more investments from the UAE are expected to flow into Pakistan, helping to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

