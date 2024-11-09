Pakistan: Agreements signed between Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports to strengthen economic cooperation

November 08, 2024_ Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports have signed four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to promote cooperation in the fields of shipping, ports, logistics and infrastructure development. The agreements were signed in Islamabad at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a high-level delegation from the UAE, led by Minister of State for Foreign Trade H.H. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. The key areas of cooperation include digitalization of customs processes and development of railway and airport infrastructure. These agreements aim to improve logistics efficiency and modernize the transportation and customs sectors in Pakistan, thereby boosting trade and investment. This was reported by Pakistan Today. In addition, more investments from the UAE are expected to flow into Pakistan, helping to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.