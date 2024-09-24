Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal accuses Imran Khan of links with the Israel lobby

September 23, 2024_ Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the Jewish lobby is trying to re-impose PTI founder Imran Khan on the...

Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal accuses Imran Khan of links with the Israel lobby
24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the Jewish lobby is trying to re-impose PTI founder Imran Khan on the country. Iqbal made the comments in response to a Jerusalem Post article, which suggested that Khan, despite his anti-Israel rhetoric, wanted to improve diplomatic relations. The minister also pointed out that Israeli media is supporting Khan as part of an international effort to change the leadership in Pakistan. The source of this information is thenews.com.pk. Iqbal also criticized Khan for sabotaging the country's economic progress and fomenting political divisions, while the PMLN government continues to refuse to recognize Israel as a state.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as a state as part Jewish lobby leadership in Pakistan
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza