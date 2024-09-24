September 23, 2024_ Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the Jewish lobby is trying to re-impose PTI founder Imran Khan on the country. Iqbal made the comments in response to a Jerusalem Post article, which suggested that Khan, despite his anti-Israel rhetoric, wanted to improve diplomatic relations. The minister also pointed out that Israeli media is supporting Khan as part of an international effort to change the leadership in Pakistan. The source of this information is thenews.com.pk. Iqbal also criticized Khan for sabotaging the country's economic progress and fomenting political divisions, while the PMLN government continues to refuse to recognize Israel as a state.