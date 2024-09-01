Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal announces economic plan to revive the country

August 31, 2024_ Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan seeks trade and not loans from...

August 31, 2024_ Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan seeks trade and not loans from China and Saudi Arabia, stressing the unconditional support of these countries. Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, he said that a five-year plan to revive the economy will be announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing issues such as the energy crisis and tax evasion. Iqbal also warned that stability is key to attracting investment and called on opposition parties to work together to resolve economic issues. This was reported by brecorder.com. Pakistan is facing significant challenges, including rising inflation and energy shortages, as it seeks to stabilize its economy.

