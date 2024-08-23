Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Alarming water crisis threatens country's future

August 23, 2024_ Pakistan is facing a severe water crisis, with rivers and streams drying up and groundwater levels decreasing alarmingly. According...

Pakistan: Alarming water crisis threatens country's future
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ Pakistan is facing a severe water crisis, with rivers and streams drying up and groundwater levels decreasing alarmingly. According to a PIDE report, if the situation does not improve, the country could face water scarcity by 2025. Per capita water availability is projected to fall to 860 cubic meters in 2025, from 5,600 cubic meters in 1947, highlighting the urgency of the situation. Most of the population is unaware of this crisis, making it crucial to increase knowledge and management of water resources. The source of this news is pakobserver.net. The crisis is aggravated by factors such as uncontrolled population growth, climate change and poor management of water resources.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
water Pakistan gestione management
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza