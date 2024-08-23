Pakistan: Alarming water crisis threatens country's future

August 23, 2024_ Pakistan is facing a severe water crisis, with rivers and streams drying up and groundwater levels decreasing alarmingly. According to a PIDE report, if the situation does not improve, the country could face water scarcity by 2025. Per capita water availability is projected to fall to 860 cubic meters in 2025, from 5,600 cubic meters in 1947, highlighting the urgency of the situation. Most of the population is unaware of this crisis, making it crucial to increase knowledge and management of water resources. The source of this news is pakobserver.net. The crisis is aggravated by factors such as uncontrolled population growth, climate change and poor management of water resources.