Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Altaf Shakoor calls for restoration of tram in Karachi to improve public transport

06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 5, 2024_ Altaf Shakoor, president of the Pasban Democratic Party, urged the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, to follow the example of Maryam Nawaz, Chief Minister of Punjab, to address public transport problems in Karachi. Shakoor praised Nawaz's initiative to start a tram service in Lahore and called for the restoration of the tram system in Karachi, which was active from 1883 until its closure in 1975. He emphasized that trams are a means of urban transport efficient and that the Sindh government's lack of attention to Karachi's transportation problems is worrying, especially compared to the progress made in Lahore. The news is reported by brecorder.com. Karachi, one of the world's largest megacities, needs a modern and accessible public transport system to improve the lives of its citizens.

