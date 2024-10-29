Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: 'Ambassador' Brand Stands Out Among World's Best Tailors in Milan
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ Karachi's famous brand 'Ambassador' has been invited to participate in a prestigious fashion show in Milan, Italy, where it has earned a spot among the top 20 tailors in the world. The event, organized by internationally renowned companies such as Loro Piana and BMW, saw the participation of renowned tailors from various countries, with Pakistani representative Sarfraz Akbar showcasing a high-quality suit. The brand's history, founded in 1971 by Muhammad Akbar Barkat Ali, was celebrated at the awards ceremony, where Akbar received an award for excellence in tailoring. The news was reported by urdupoint.com, highlighting the importance of the Pakistani brand in the international fashion scene. This success underscores Pakistan's growing influence in the global fashion industry, combining tradition with innovation.

