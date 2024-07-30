Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
30 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
July 30, 2024_ Amin Gulgee, an internationally renowned Pakistani artist, has embarked on an unexpected artistic journey, going from economist to celebrated sculptor. His education at Yale, where he discovered his passion for art history, led to the creation of the Amin Gulgee Gallery in Karachi, a center for contemporary art. His works, which reflect Sufi and Islamic influences, have been exhibited in prestigious galleries, including the Gallery of Modern Art in Milan and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Rome. The news is reported by thenews.com.pk, highlighting the link between Pakistani art and Italian cultural institutions. Gulgee continues to promote artistic talent in Pakistan, contributing to a global cultural dialogue.

