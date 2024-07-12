Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: An international group of drug dealers with Italian members arrested

12 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
11 July 2024_ An international group of drug dealers has been arrested in Lahore, Pakistan, with members from Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. Police seized 4.5kg of cocaine, 10.8kg of ecstasy pills and 7kg of heroin. Among those arrested is an Italian citizen named Qamar Muzaffar. The group operated in elite areas and educational institutions of Lahore, including schools, colleges and universities. Urdupoint.com reports it. Authorities said the drugs were being smuggled from Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium.

