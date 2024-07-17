Pakistan: ANP calls for ban on military interference

July 17, 2024_ Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Tuesday that military interference should be banned instead of political parties. He stressed that political parties are essential to the democratic process and that banning them would be harmful to the country's political environment. Khan reiterated the importance of maintaining an open and democratic political system for the well-being of Pakistan. His statement comes at a time of growing political tension in the country. Pakistan Today reports it. The ANP is a Pakistani political party known for its commitment to promoting democracy and civil rights.