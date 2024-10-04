Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Anti-Terrorism Court Confirms Arrest Warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister

04 October 2024_ An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and...

04 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
04 October 2024_ An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and the former Vice President of Punjab. This decision marks a significant step in the investigation into alleged terror-related crimes. Non-bailable arrest warrants mean that the individuals involved are not eligible for bail. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a province of Pakistan, while Punjab is the most populous province in the country.

