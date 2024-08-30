Pakistan: Apex Committee intensifies efforts against terrorism in Balochistan

August 30, 2024_ The Apex Committee of the National Action Plan has decided to intensify efforts against terrorism in Balochistan, aiming to bring those responsible for the recent attacks to justice. At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Quetta, the resolve to protect the peace and development of the province was reiterated. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of engaging only with those who respect the Constitution and the national symbol. In addition, solidarity was expressed with the families of the victims of the terrorist attacks, with a commitment to enhance the capacity of the security forces. The news is reported by nation.com.pk. Balochistan is a province of Pakistan known for its cultural diversity and natural resources, but it has also faced significant challenges related to terrorism and violence.