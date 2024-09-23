Pakistan: Approval of constitutional package expected in October

September 23, 2024_ Government Legal Advisor Barrister Aqeel Malik has announced that the National Assembly session, scheduled for the first week of October, will approve the much-anticipated ‘Constitutional Package’. Speaking at a press conference, Aqeel stressed the importance of consensus before tabling the package, which includes 15 percent amendments. Among the proposed amendments are the addition of Article 5 (loyalty to the state) and Article 63 (disqualification of Armed Forces) in relation to Article 243 (command of Armed Forces). This was reported by Pakistan Today. This package aims to reform the constitutional structure of Pakistan, a crucial issue for the country.