Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Archaeology Department Inaugurated at Jahanzeb College in Collaboration with University of Venice

November 09, 2024_ The Department of Archaeology was inaugurated at the Government Postgraduate Jahanzeb College in Swat, in collaboration with...

Pakistan: Archaeology Department Inaugurated at Jahanzeb College in Collaboration with University of Venice
10 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 09, 2024_ The Department of Archaeology was inaugurated at the Government Postgraduate Jahanzeb College in Swat, in collaboration with Professor Luca M. from the University of Venice, Italy. The event was attended by leading academics and students, highlighting the importance of archaeological education in the region. Professor Luca M. announced that he will hold two monthly lectures to guide students in international archaeology, highlighting the numerous archaeological sites in Swat. The news was reported by urdupoint.com. This initiative is a significant step in enhancing Pakistan's cultural heritage and strengthening academic ties between Italy and Pakistan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
between Italy inaugurated at Government Postgraduate Jahanzeb College in Swat collaborazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza