Pakistan: Archaeology Department Inaugurated at Jahanzeb College in Collaboration with University of Venice

November 09, 2024_ The Department of Archaeology was inaugurated at the Government Postgraduate Jahanzeb College in Swat, in collaboration with Professor Luca M. from the University of Venice, Italy. The event was attended by leading academics and students, highlighting the importance of archaeological education in the region. Professor Luca M. announced that he will hold two monthly lectures to guide students in international archaeology, highlighting the numerous archaeological sites in Swat. The news was reported by urdupoint.com. This initiative is a significant step in enhancing Pakistan's cultural heritage and strengthening academic ties between Italy and Pakistan.