Pakistan: Armed forces respond to accusations of propaganda and terrorism

July 23, 2024_ Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif held a press conference to clarify the Pakistan Armed Forces' position regarding an increase in negative propaganda and fake news against them. He announced that over 22,000 intelligence operations were conducted in 2024, resulting in the elimination of 398 terrorists, with security forces engaging in over 112 operations daily. Sharif stressed the importance of a coordinated counter-terrorism strategy and highlighted that the fight against terrorism is a matter of national security. The news is reported by dawnnews.tv. The Pakistan Armed Forces, along with the police and intelligence agencies, are working to ensure the country's security and fight terrorism.