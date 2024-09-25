Pakistan: Army Chief Visits Wana to Assess Security, Counter-Terrorism Operations

September 24, 2024_ Chief of Army Staff, Pakistan Army General Syed Asim Munir visited Wana in South Waziristan District to receive a briefing on the current security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations. While meeting with officers and troops, he praised the preparedness and exceptional morale of the armed forces in countering hostile threats. The General also paid tribute to the security forces and law enforcement agencies who have laid down their lives in the line of duty, underlining the commitment of the Pakistan Army in supporting the police force, especially the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police force. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. KPK is a province of Pakistan known for its security challenges related to terrorism and organized crime.