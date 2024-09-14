Pakistan: Army Chief Vows to Fight Terrorism, Support Local Forces

September 13, 2024_ Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has reiterated the commitment of the armed forces to defeat terrorist networks and fight illegal activities. During a visit to Orakzai District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he interacted with troops involved in counter-terrorism operations and received updates on the security situation. Munir praised the morale of the forces and underlined the importance of collaboration between the army, police forces and local communities to ensure stability in the region. This was reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The general's visit highlights the Pakistan Army's continued commitment to fighting terrorism and supporting law and order agencies in strengthening their capabilities.