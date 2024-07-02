Pakistan: Arrest warrant for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

July 2, 2024_ An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The warrants were issued by Justice Tahir Abbas Supra, who heard the case against Gandapur and others for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots. The court directed the police to arrest Gandapur and produce him in court at the next hearing. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a province of Pakistan located in the north-west of the country. Pakistan Today reports it. The court's decision follows investigations into the unrest that has rocked the region.