Pakistan: Arrests in Italy for Migrant Trafficking Linked to an International Network

October 22, 2024_ Italian authorities have arrested 13 individuals suspected of being part of a migrant smuggling network that operated between the Middle East, South Asia and Europe. The arrests took place in several Italian cities, including Bologna, Rome and Milan, on October 21, 2024. The suspects, from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq, are accused of criminal association and money laundering, with operations extending to Turkey and Iraq. The group specialized in transporting irregular migrants by sea to the Italian coast, particularly Calabria, before helping them reach France. The news was reported by aajenglish.tv. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the arrests, underlining the government's commitment to fighting human trafficking.