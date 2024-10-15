Pakistan: Arrival of Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour in Karachi

October 14, 2024_ The Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour has arrived at Karachi port for a three-day stay, accompanied by the Italian Navy strike group, which includes the frigate ITS Alpino. During the visit, joint exercises will be held between the navies of the two countries, highlighting military cooperation and regional maritime security. The Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Mariolina Armellini, met with senior officials of the Pakistan Navy to discuss issues of mutual interest and potential future collaboration. This event highlights the importance of relations between Italy and Pakistan in the field of defense and maritime security, urdupoint.com reported. The visit of the aircraft carrier is an opportunity to further strengthen ties between the two nations, promoting cooperation in the maritime sphere.