Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Arshad Nadeem awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz after Olympic triumph

August 11, 2024_ Pakistan will confer its second highest civilian honour, the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, on Arshad Nadeem, the 27-year-old javelin thrower who...

Pakistan: Arshad Nadeem awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz after Olympic triumph
11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ Pakistan will confer its second highest civilian honour, the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, on Arshad Nadeem, the 27-year-old javelin thrower who won the gold medal and set a new record at the Paris Olympics. The win ended a 40-year wait for an individual gold medal for the country. President Asif Ali Zardari announced the decision, calling Nadeem’s achievement a source of great pride for Pakistan. The athlete will be honoured at a special ceremony in recognition of his outstanding sporting achievements, nation.com.pk reported. Arshad Nadeem, a native of Mian Channu, inspired the younger generation with his record-breaking throw of 92.97 metres, beating India’s reigning champion Neeraj Chopra.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
gold medal record at honoured at oro
Vedi anche
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza