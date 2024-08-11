Pakistan: Arshad Nadeem awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz after Olympic triumph

August 11, 2024_ Pakistan will confer its second highest civilian honour, the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, on Arshad Nadeem, the 27-year-old javelin thrower who won the gold medal and set a new record at the Paris Olympics. The win ended a 40-year wait for an individual gold medal for the country. President Asif Ali Zardari announced the decision, calling Nadeem’s achievement a source of great pride for Pakistan. The athlete will be honoured at a special ceremony in recognition of his outstanding sporting achievements, nation.com.pk reported. Arshad Nadeem, a native of Mian Channu, inspired the younger generation with his record-breaking throw of 92.97 metres, beating India’s reigning champion Neeraj Chopra.