Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Asad Qaiser announces the formation of an opposition alliance against the government

August 02, 2024_ Asad Qaiser, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former speaker of the National Assembly, said an alliance of...

02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
August 02, 2024_ Asad Qaiser, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former speaker of the National Assembly, said an alliance of opposition parties will be formed within two weeks. During a meeting with jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, Qaiser stressed that all political forces opposing the government will participate in this alliance. He also expressed PTI's support for the sit-in organized by Jamaat-e-Islami and criticized the rise in electricity prices. The news is reported by thenews.com.pk. The PTI plans to hold a rally in Swabi on August 5, while Qaiser also denounced government overspending and the current legal crisis in the country.

