Pakistan: Attempt for consensus between government and opposition on constitutional package fails

Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
October 13, 2024_ The Pakistani government has seen its attempt to secure the opposition’s consensus on a constitutional amendment package fail...

October 13, 2024_ The Pakistani government has seen its attempt to secure the opposition’s consensus on a constitutional amendment package fail during its second meeting at the Parliament House. The special committee, headed by Syed Khursheed Shah of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), met with leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F). However, the JUI-F did not attend the meeting via video link, instead submitting its own 24-point proposal. The parties submitted their versions of the proposals, and a sub-committee has been set up to consider them, Pakistan Today reported. The situation highlights the difficulties in reaching a political agreement amid rising tension between the government and the opposition in Pakistan.

