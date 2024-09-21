Pakistan: Attempt to amend constitution rejected by citizens

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
September 20, 2024_ Pakistani citizens are reeling from a fraudulent and unconstitutional attempt to amend their constitution. This incident occurred...

21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 20, 2024_ Pakistani citizens are reeling from a fraudulent and unconstitutional attempt to amend their constitution. This incident occurred just days after the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, the founder of Pakistan, and has threatened the political and constitutional rights of the people. Despite the attempted attack, resistance from civil society has prevented the amendments from succeeding, but vigilance remains key. The source of this news is thenews.com.pk. The current situation calls for a collective effort to protect fundamental rights and ensure democracy in the country.

