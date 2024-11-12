Pakistan: Australian Army Chief and Pakistan COAS meet for regional security

12 November 2024_ Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Simon Stuart met Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir to discuss regional security issues and mutual cooperation. During the meeting, the two military leaders explored opportunities to strengthen ties between the armed forces of the two countries. The meeting took place against a backdrop of growing focus on stability in the Asian region, highlighting the importance of international collaboration. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. General Syed Asim Munir is the Pakistan Army Chief, a key figure in the country's defence strategy, while Lieutenant General Simon Stuart leads the Australian Armed Forces at a time of growing military cooperation between Australia and Pakistan.