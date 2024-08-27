Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Ayub accuses government of judicial manipulation

August 27, 2024_ Omar Ayub, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan, has accused the government of trying to extend the tenure...

Pakistan: Ayub accuses government of judicial manipulation
27 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 27, 2024_ Omar Ayub, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan, has accused the government of trying to extend the tenure of the current Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa, and demanded the immediate appointment of a new Chief Justice. Ayub warned that any move to extend the tenure of Isa will be strongly opposed. He also alleged that Isa has removed two PTI-backed members of the National Assembly to strengthen the government’s majority. The source of this information is tribune.com.pk. Ayub also sought clarification from Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, who confirmed that the appointment of the Chief Justice will strictly follow the constitutional provisions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
source of this information leader of the opposition PTI backed members of the National Assembly Chief Justice
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza