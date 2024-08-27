Pakistan: Ayub accuses government of judicial manipulation

August 27, 2024_ Omar Ayub, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan, has accused the government of trying to extend the tenure of the current Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa, and demanded the immediate appointment of a new Chief Justice. Ayub warned that any move to extend the tenure of Isa will be strongly opposed. He also alleged that Isa has removed two PTI-backed members of the National Assembly to strengthen the government’s majority. The source of this information is tribune.com.pk. Ayub also sought clarification from Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, who confirmed that the appointment of the Chief Justice will strictly follow the constitutional provisions.