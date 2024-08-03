Pakistan: Baloch Yakjehti Committee suspends sit-in in Gwadar after agreement with government

03 August 2024_ The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has decided to stop the sit-in in Gwadar after reaching a seven-point agreement with the government. The agreement addresses several demands of the protesters, including the release of detained activists and the improvement of basic facilities in the region. The document was signed by Gwadar Deputy Commissioner Humza Shaukat and BYC leader Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, who said the government promised to meet their demands. However, Rehman warned that if the agreement is not implemented, BYC will resume protests, as reported by Pakistan Today. Gwadar is a port city in southwestern Pakistan, known for its strategic importance and maritime resources.